ST. LOUIS — And you thought it was just the humans who got Stanley Cup bling...

The Blues' team dog, Barclay, got his own Stanley Cup champion jewelry on Thursday.

Purina awarded Barclay with a one-of-a-kind collar with 10 karat gold and genuine blue sapphires. And who better to award Barclay with the special collar than Blues legend Brett Hull?

Watch: Barclay gets his Stanley Cup champion bling

Purina said Barclay is the only dog to ever receive a piece of championship jewelry like this. We all know it's well deserved for our good boy and Stanley "pup" champion.

