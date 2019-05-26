BOSTON — It's a moment St. Louis has been waiting almost half a century for. The Blues are back in the Stanley Cup Final.

And there's almost no one more excited than 5 On Your Side's Sports Director Frank Cusumano.

"The credential I have been waiting to put on for a long time. Welcome to Boston," Cusumano tweeted Sunday morning, along with a photo of his press credential for the Stanley Cup Final.

Cusumano is a native St. Louisan who's been a sportscaster at 5 On Your Side since 1993.

