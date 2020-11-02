You can't write the history of track and field without Greg Foster's name.

He was a 7-time All-American at UCLA, a 10-time national champion and was the first ever track athlete to win three world championships.

He's in the USA track and field hall of fame, and amazingly, none of this almost happened at all. Foster only went out for track because he didn't make the basketball team.

In 1984, Foster won the silver medal in hurdles at the Olympics. 32 years later at age 57, in seemingly perfect health, Foster was diagnosed with Amyloidosis, which is a build up of abnormal proteins in the heart.

Watch: the Greg Foster story

A few weeks ago, Foster got the news he had been waiting for. He was going to get a heart transplant.

Now the man who used to move like a jet, walks with great care. But he knows he'll run again.

61-year-old Greg Foster has cleared hurdles his whole life. This is the biggest one he's ever faced, but we know he doesn't lose very often.

Foster said he's going to spend the rest of his life encouraging people to be donors.

