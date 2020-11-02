According to multiple reports, Major League Baseball is considering restructuring its current postseason format.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman was the first to break the news on Wednesday on Twitter.

According to Sherman and others, Major League baseball is mulling a format in which the number of playoff teams in each league would expand from five to seven, with the Wild Card round expanding from a one-game playoff to a best-of-three series.

The team with the best record in the AL and NL would get a first-round bye and the other two division winners would host all three games in the Wild Card round, as would the wild card team that has the next best record.

The division winner with the second-best record would get to pick which of the bottom three wild card teams it wants to play in the first round. MLB would create a live television special to announce the decision.

In addition to the postseason changes, the league would do away with any game 163 tiebreaker games, and use the season series between teams to break ties.

Sherman is reporting the changes could start as soon as 2022. Any changes to the postseason must be collectively bargained with the Players' Union, and the current CBA is set to expire after next season.

More Cardinals news

RELATED: New Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim is a spring training rock star

RELATED: Taking a look at the 18 pitchers in Cardinals camp for the first time

RELATED: Cardinals announce $6 ticket flash sale

RELATED: The top 10 things to watch for as the Cardinals head to spring training

RELATED: Cardinals claim lefty Ricardo Sánchez on waivers from Mariners

RELATED: Cardinals unveil 2020 Hall of Fame ballot

RELATED: Sports Plus Podcast: Cards spring training questions, Canton justice for Bruce, the XFL is here and college hoops stretch run

RELATED: Cardinals single-game tickets go on sale Friday