x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Livestreams, July 28: US men’s basketball seeks redemption

The U.S. men’s basketball team tries to rebound from its loss to France. Plus, five more medals will be awarded in swimming and the men’s gymnastics all-around

TOKYO, Japan — After finishing fifth in the team final, U.S. men’s gymnasts Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak compete for the coveted individual all-around title. Three livestreams are available to watch starting at 6:15 a.m. ET, including one dedicated to the Americans.

The U.S. men’s basketball team seeks redemption after its opening loss to France. The Americans take on Iran early Wednesday morning.  And the first Olympic medals in 3-on-3 basketball will be awarded.

Men’s golf gets underway, minus two big names. Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Five more swimming gold medals will be awarded and medals will be won in men’s rugby, men’s springboard synchronized diving, team equestrian and more.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 11 p.m. Tuesday – 10:59 p.m. ET. Wednesday, which spans Wednesday night and Thursday morning in Japan. You can find all livestreamed events at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events may be subject to change.

12:00pm CT: NBC Daytime Coverage

7:00pm CT: NBC Primetime Coverage

10:59pm CT: NBC Prime Plus Coverage

11:40pm CT Tuesday: Men’s Basketball, USA vs. Iran

12:00am CT: Cycling, Men's Time Trial

1:00am CT: Diving, Men's Synchro 3m Springboard Final

2:30am CT: Rugby, Men's medal matches

3:00am CT: 3x3 Basketball, Men’s and Women’s Semifinals

3:00am CT: Judo, Women's 70kg & Men's 90kg repechages, semifinals, finals

3:30am CT: Equestrian, Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle

4:30am CT: Fencing, Men's Team Sabre medal matches

5:00am CT: Swimming, Heats in women's 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 4x200m freestyle relay, men's 200m backstroke and 200m IM

5:15am CT: Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Main Coverage

5:15am CT: Gymnastics, Men's All-Around - Team USA Tracker

5:15am CT: Gymnastics, Men's All-Around - Multi-view Apparatus Feed

5:30pm CT: Men's Golf, Round 1, Part 2

6:30pm CT: Rowing, Men's and women's pair and lightweight double sculls finals A-B; and single sculls finals D-F

6:45am CT: 3x3 Basketball, Men’s and Women’s Gold and Bronze medal games

7:00pm CT: Women's Beach Volleyball, USA (Claes/Sponcil) vs. Kenya

7:00pm CT: Rugby, Women's pool round, session 1

8:00pm CT: Cycling, BMX Racing quarterfinals

8:00pm CT: Men's Golf, Round 1, Part 2

8:30pm CT: Swimming, Finals in men's 800m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, women's 200m butterfly and 4x200m freestyle relay

9:00pm CT: Men's Beach Volleyball, USA (Lucena/Dalhausser) vs. Argentina

RELATED: Download the 5 On Your Side Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand

For the next two weeks, Your STL Lunch Break newsletter will be all about Team USA! Make sure you sign up for Your STL Lunch Break for updates on the Tokyo Olympics this week through the end of the games!

Sign up by clicking here or fill in the form below.

The Olympics editions of Your STL Lunch Break will give you the biggest moments from Tokyo with a focus on the athletes from the region including Tyler Downs, DeAnna Price, Becky Sauerbrunn, Gwen Berry, Jayson Tatum and more!

After the games are over, you will still get Your STL Lunch Break with news that is focused on you.

Related Articles