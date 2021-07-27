Tokyo Olympics Livestreams, July 28: US men’s basketball seeks redemption

TOKYO, Japan — After finishing fifth in the team final, U.S. men’s gymnasts Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak compete for the coveted individual all-around title. Three livestreams are available to watch starting at 6:15 a.m. ET, including one dedicated to the Americans.
The U.S. men’s basketball team seeks redemption after its opening loss to France. The Americans take on Iran early Wednesday morning. And the first Olympic medals in 3-on-3 basketball will be awarded.
Men’s golf gets underway, minus two big names. Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are out after testing positive for COVID-19.
Five more swimming gold medals will be awarded and medals will be won in men’s rugby, men’s springboard synchronized diving, team equestrian and more.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 11 p.m. Tuesday – 10:59 p.m. ET. Wednesday, which spans Wednesday night and Thursday morning in Japan. You can find all livestreamed events at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events may be subject to change.
12:00pm CT: NBC Daytime Coverage
7:00pm CT: NBC Primetime Coverage
10:59pm CT: NBC Prime Plus Coverage
11:40pm CT Tuesday: Men’s Basketball, USA vs. Iran
12:00am CT: Cycling, Men's Time Trial
1:00am CT: Diving, Men's Synchro 3m Springboard Final
2:30am CT: Rugby, Men's medal matches
3:00am CT: 3x3 Basketball, Men’s and Women’s Semifinals
4:30am CT: Fencing, Men's Team Sabre medal matches
5:00am CT: Swimming, Heats in women's 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 4x200m freestyle relay, men's 200m backstroke and 200m IM
5:15am CT: Gymnastics, Men's All-Around Main Coverage
5:30pm CT: Men's Golf, Round 1, Part 2
6:30pm CT: Rowing, Men's and women's pair and lightweight double sculls finals A-B; and single sculls finals D-F
7:00pm CT: Rugby, Women's pool round, session 1
8:00pm CT: Cycling, BMX Racing quarterfinals
8:00pm CT: Men's Golf, Round 1, Part 2
8:30pm CT: Swimming, Finals in men's 800m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, women's 200m butterfly and 4x200m freestyle relay
