ST. LOUIS — The new Major League Soccer stadium project will soon break ground ahead of the 2022 soccer season. Before any backhoes can start digging, multiple exits along I-64/US-40 must close to support the project.

The ramp closures were going to happen regardless of the soccer stadium. The closures coincide with MODOT's major project redesigning Jefferson Avenue's interstate access. Construction on both projects has not started but is expected to be complete by 2022.

St. Louis Major League Soccer Stadium Project

KSDK

Every city road in the blue square on the map above is getting blown out for the soccer stadium. Currently, the area is mostly on and off ramps and open space. By 2022, there will be a soccer stadium and all the shops and restaurants that go with it in that space.

Exit 38B on eastbound I-64 closes permanently Feb. 3

KSDK

After the morning rush hour on Feb. 3rd, exit 38B on I-64/US-40 will close permanently. Exit 38B is one of the more convenient ways to get to Union Station. The road drops off on North 20th Street and Chestnut, giving drivers a straight shot to wheel and aquarium parking.

Pine St. entry ramps onto eastbound and westbound I-64 closing permanently Feb. 3

KSDK

On the other hand, if drivers were to back track to the interstate from the Union Station area, they could take Pine Street to access both eastbound and westbound I-64/US-40. The Pine Street ramps also will close after the morning commute on Feb. 3rd.

I-64 Westbound exit ramp onto 21st Market closes Feb. 3

KSDK

Also closing on Monday is the westbound exit at 21st and Market. By 2022, most of this stretch of road will be the soccer field.

Finally, the S. Ewing Avenue on-ramp to I-64/US-40 eastbound will close on Feb. 3 after the morning commute.

S Ewing Ave on ramp to I-64 East closes permanently Monday February 3

KSDK

The City of St. Louis is anticipating increased traffic on their city streets due to the scheduled closures. For a few weeks after the shutdowns, city crews will be out adjusting the signal lights to help keep traffic flowing.

"We will have staff floating around the areas observing the peak periods seeing where our backups occur," explained St. Louis City Street Director Jamie Wilson. "It's going to take a couple weeks or maybe even a month of folks trying different ones. We may see a backup one day, no backup the next day because no one wants to go back to the same situation."

Here is the full list of ramps permanently closing at 10 a.m. on Feb. 3:

Eastbound I-64

On-ramp from South Ewing Avenue

On-ramp from Pine Street and Market Street

Exit 38B at North 20th Street and Chestnut Street

Westbound I-64

On-ramp from Pine Street and Market Street

Exit 39 at Market Street

More MLS news: