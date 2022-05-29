Ladue High School names field after alum, USA soccer legend Becky Sauerbrunn

The two-time World Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist has a new honor, here in her hometown.

The soccer field at Ladue High School will now bear Becky Sauerbrunn's name.

"It's an honor. Honestly some of my best memories are playing sports for Ladue: The memories I made there playing with my friends, getting to make new friends. And now, having a field named after me, which seems very surreal— it's just a huge honor," Sauerbrunn said on Sunday.

Sauberunn has won two World Cups and an Olympic gold medal as a defender on the United States Women's National Soccer Team, but she says this honor does rank up there with some of her more famous accolades.

"It compares. It absolutely compares because when you bring it all back, and why you do the things you do, why I keep playing soccer — is because of the joy. And a lot of that joy started when I started playing soccer at Ladue," Sauerbrunn said.

Sauerbrunn said she remembers looking up to stars in women's soccer when she was a young girl, and hopes she can be that inspiration for the next generation.

"It's a little surreal, but it also makes me so happy. Because, I know when I was that age and looking up to players like Christie Rampone, Michelle Akers, the motivation I got from them and the inspiration. So, it would be such a privilege for me if I'm that to those younger people," Sauerbrunn said.

Recently, the USWNT reached a $24 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over equal pay disparities. Sauerbrunn said the fight still isn't over.

"I still think that equal pay should be a given, so it was a long time coming. We've had to fight for close to as long as this program has been in inception. So, I think it should just be an automatic thing. And unfortunately, women are still having to work and minorities are having to work even harder. So, I think there is a gap that we absolutely need to close in this country," Sauerbrunn said.

Sauerbrunn, who will turn 37 in June, said she still has the hunger to compete on the pitch. so that's what she'll continue to do.

"Honestly, I'm still having so much fun still playing. I just don't see that door of retirement. I don't want to walk through it yet. So as long as my body holds in there, I know my heart and my mind is in it so I hope to keep playing for a couple more years," Sauerbrunn said.