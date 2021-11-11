St. Louis City SC shows off progress at downtown stadium

So far, more than 10-million pounds of steel have gone into the $461-million project since December of 2020

ST. LOUIS — There's a lot of progress being made on the new MLS stadium in St. Louis, and on Thursday, 5 On Your Side got a tour inside.

The new soccer stadium still has a long way to go, but fans cannot wait until it's finally finished.

"it's been remarkable the progress we've made," said Matt Sebek, the chief experience officer with St. Louis City SC.

The St. Louis City Soccer Club's state-of-the-art stadium is on track and another step closer to becoming a reality.

"This is starting to feel like a real stadium," he said.

The 22,500-seat soccer stadium is being built next to Union Station in the city's downtown west neighborhood.

"It is where the fusion of passion for sports meets art, architecture, technology. And we really get to show the world what St. Louis is all about," Sebek said.

In addition to drawing scores of soccer fans to St. Louis, the stadium will also host a variety of big events inside and outside.

Events organizers hope will pump big bucks into the city.

"We have a lot of deliberate and intentional greenspace. We have a pavilion that sits south of market street that will be opened year-round,” Sebek said. “Along with three academy fields that will have year-round activity."

Blues fans on the go to Thursday night's hockey game are counting down when they can trek to the new soccer stadium.

"I think it's going to bring in a big tourist base, and I'm really looking forward to it," said Sharon Lightfoot.

The new soccer stadium is expected to be completed by next July.