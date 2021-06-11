St. Louis City SC releases new stadium renderings

Here is the first look at the design of the stadium's seats

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City SC released new rendering of its stadium, showing multiple views from inside the stadium bowl and showcase seat design and colors.

The stadium’s red, blue and white seat design and colors reflect the main colors of the team’s crest and logo. The supporter’s section will feature safe-standing, where the seats will fold-up and lock during matches but can be unlocked and pulled down for other events.

Earlier this month, 5 On Your Side took drone video of the construction progress of the stadium, which is located along Market Street between 20th and 22nd streets.

"You know I'm really impressed, the size and scale of it is overwhelming and we're walking underneath a road that's been there for a while," MLS Commissioner Don Garber told 5 On Your Side.

In March, St. Louis CITY SC announced updates for its plan to create a campus “unlike any other in professional sports.”

In addition to three practice fields and a training and performance center, the updated plans for south of Market Street include a team store, fan pavilion and club headquarters.

“Our updated stadium district plan not only gives us a distinctive home-field advantage by creating a central hub for CITY, but it also expands our presence and will continue to act as a catalyst for more development in Downtown West,” said Carolyn Kindle Betz, St. Louis CITY SC chief executive officer.

The updated plans include:

A two-story, public-facing pavilion with both indoor and outdoor gathering spaces including the team store, a café and a second story for events and conferences, open to fans 365 days a year.

The club’s world-class athletic training and performance center with three training fields and a keeper-specific training area all connected in a seamless layout just a short walk from the stadium. One field south of Clark Street will be field turf, and the two fields north of Clark Street will be natural grass.

The team will renovate the Union Square Plaza building at 326 S. 21st Street for the team headquarters. The building’s beautiful brick façade exterior and proximity to the new soccer stadium and training complex makes it the perfect addition to the stadium district.