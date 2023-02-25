St. Louis CITY SC wins first match in franchise history

CITY SC will go on to make their home debut at CityPark on March 4 against Charlotte FC.

AUSTIN, Texas — St. Louis CITY SC made history on Saturday night by winning their first match in franchise history.

The team played its inaugural match against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium, and it was a nail-biter until the last minute.

CITY SC struck first in the 24th minute when Tim Parker scored off a header for the first goal in franchise history. The goal was assisted by Eduard Löwen with a cross following a corner kick.

Another look at the FIRST CITY GOAL!!



Löwen ➡️ Parker #AllForCITY pic.twitter.com/8JO83kaauh — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) February 26, 2023

Before the end of the first half, Austin FC evened the score on a goal from outside the box by Sebastián Driussi. Then in the second half, Austin FC took the lead in the 72nd minute with a goal by Jon Gallagher and was assisted by Diego Fagundez.

It took CITY SC only six minutes to even the score again with a right-footed shot from the box by midfielder Jared Stroud.

The game-winning goal came in the 86th minute by forward João Klauss on a shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner of the net. The goal was assisted by Nicholas Gioacchini.

Austin FC did not give up when in extra time, Sebastián Driussi hit the bar on a shot from the box. Jon Gallagher also had a missed attempt in the final minute of extra time.

CITY SC will go on to make their home debut at CityPark on March 4 against Charlotte FC.