St. Louis Cardinals unveil One Cardinal Way in time for 2020 season

ST. LOUIS — On Thursday, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cordish Companies unveiled the 17th floor furnished apartment homes in One Cardinal Way.

The apartment complex is a portion of the Ballpark Village Phase 2 expansion plan.

The units will be available to move into by August 1 and include a view into Busch Stadium from each bedroom.

The 700,000 square feet of space in the Ballpark Village expansion plan will provide new retail, residential, dining, entertainment and hotel amenities.

Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III said these spaces are important, but the goal is to create a unique culture.

“At the end of the day it’s gonna be kind of about the community,” DeWitt III said. “We’ve got programming for wine tastings and a Belvedere area where you can actually sit and watch the game.”

The new outdoor plaza at Ballpark Village includes seating for more than 300 people for MLB watch parties that will begin in July.

DeWitt III said the organization is making plans to accommodate fans who may not be able to watch games at Busch Stadium.

This week, the MLB said the 2020 season will be played without fans, or will eventually be played with a limited number of fans in the stands.

“We have plans to bring fans in,” DeWitt said. “Now, whether we’ll be able to actually execute those plans is an open question, but if we can bring them in, we’ll be ready. But, regardless of that, Ballpark Village is going to reopen.”

DeWitt III said this season will be very different, but the goal is to continue opening new spaces where people can safely enjoy baseball and all that Ballpark Village will have to offer.

“Nothing this year is happening the way we planned it to happen,” DeWitt III said. "But I think we’re making the best of it, and the timing of One Cardinal Way opening is one of those bright spots where I think we got it just right and people start moving in right when the games start.”