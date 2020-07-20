x
St. Louis MLS franchise to reveal name, colors and crest on August 13

St. Louis will have to wait to see its new MLS team play a game, but soon we'll finally know what to call them

ST. LOUIS — The inaugural season for St. Louis' Major League Soccer franchise may be postponed, but it's not all bad news this summer.

MLS4TheLou announced Monday they would be announcing the name, colors and crest of the team on August 13.

Originally, the franchise was planning on holding a large announcement party in 2020 to celebrate the team and new name, but due to COVID-19, the announcement will be virtual.

On Thursday, August 13, MLS4TheLou will give the franchise a name, and a look. Around 700 fans will be picked for a cardboard cutout of themselves to be in the room when the announcement is made, and everyone will be able to stream the event live online. Some fans will also get an official scarf with the team name and look delivered to them.

Fans can visit mls4thelou.com to sign up and get more details.

St. Louis' MLS team was set to start play in 2022 at a brand new stadium downtown, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the debut has been pushed back to 2023.

Construction on the new stadium is expected to proceed as planned.

