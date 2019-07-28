Another St. Louis native is continuing to make a big impact on the world stage.

Moscow Mills native DeAnna Price set the American record in women's hammer throw on Saturday with a throw of 256 feet, eight inches.

Oh yeah, the record she broke just happened to be her own, which she set last year.

Price is a superstar in the world of hammer throwing, representing the United States in the 2016 Olympics.

A former Southern Illinois Saluki, Price's new record throw also won her the crown as U.S. champion in the women's hammer throw at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

