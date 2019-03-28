The optimism for the Cardinals' 2019 campaign has reached a fever pitch in St. Louis.

The team might look good on paper, but there are a few guys whose performances could be the difference in the Cards playing into October, or sitting at home.

Here's our list of the five most important make or break Cardinals in 2019.

Honorable mentions

Dexter Fowler

The Cardinals' big name offseason acquisition of the 2016 has easily been the team's most scrutinized player over the past 12 months.

Fowler's dismal 2018 certainly contributed to the Cards' not playing into October, but 2019 will be different for a few reasons.

Even if Fowler's 2018 lows come back to haunt him, the team has Jose Martinez and Tyler O'Neill waiting in the wings.

Fowler's performance is no doubt important, but the club has safety protocols in place just in case.

Paul Goldschmidt

The new face of the franchise is going to be the main point of emphasis for opposing pitchers when facing the Cardinals' lineup.

But, Goldschmidt has been so consistent over his career, I don't think many people are worried about him heading into 2019.

We have a good idea about what we're going to get from the slugging first baseman.

Alex Reyes

We honestly don't know what to expect from Reyes in 2019.

He could be a game-changing arm out of the bullpen, or he could succumb to injury concerns once again.

He's the Cards' wild card and it would be smart for fans not to expect the moon of the still 24-year-old flamethrower.

He'll start the season in the bullpen, but a larger role later in the year might not be out of the question, unless innings become a concern.

#5 - Miles Mikolas

The Jupiter native's breakout 2018 took everyone (except for maybe John Mozeliak) by surprise.

The Japanese league import was sensational for the Cardinals last season, finishing in the top ten in Cy Young voting and making his first all-star team.

Even with a plethora of talented pitchers coming through the system, the Cardinals are going to need a guy to be their workhorse and true number one.

While Jack Flaherty might have the best stuff, Mikolas needs to be the guy the team can turn to when they have to get a win.

He's the opening day starter, and earned that multi-year exrtension for a reason.

Now it's time for him to back it up by at least coming close to what he did last season.

#4 - Jordan Hicks

We all know about the crazy velocity Jordan Hicks brings to the table, but now it's time for him to start taking his game to the next level.

As a rookie, Hicks pitched 77 and 2/3 innings for the Cardinals.

He had a 3.59 ERA and walked 45 batters.

If he wants to be the true closer (although the Cardinals have neglected to name one), he's going to have to be more consistent and controlled.

Of all pitchers with at least 30 save opportunities in 2018, the highest walk total was 32.

A more controlled Hicks would be an unbelievable boost for a bullpen that has been one of the Cardinals' Achilles heels in recent seasons.

#3 - Paul DeJong

I have a fairly easy answer for why Paul DeJong is on this list.

If he's healthy he's going to play almost every game and hit in the middle third of the lineup.

The Cardinals don't really have a true back-up shortstop this season, with Greg Garcia in San Diego.

Yairo Munoz and Drew Robinson can play short, but they're a far cry from DeJong.

DeJong was number 10 in all of baseball in defensive WAR last season.

An extended absence from him could prove costly not only to the lineup, but to the team's overall defense.

#2 - Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller might not be exactly as dominant as he once was, but he certainly needs to recapture at least a little of that magic for the Cardinals' bullpen to keep its' head above water in 2019.

Miller is the key to the whole 'pen.

He's the only lefty who made the opening day roster, and is the only real veteran presence in the bullpen.

The young flamethrowers are going to follow his lead in 2019, and if he performs the role he's expected to do the rest of the bullpen will fall into place.

If he struggles, the Cardinals might have to rethink their entire bullpen strategy.

#1 - Marcell Ozuna

This is a huge season for "The Big Bear".

Ozuna is entering a contract year and will be looking for a big payday.

Without Matt Carpenter's insane hot streak in July and August, you could argue Ozuna was the team's best offensive player in 2019.

It didn't really seem like it though, did it?

I don't know if Ozuna is really the 37 home run player he was in his last year in Miami, but he's going to be counted on to be the thump for the lineup all year long.

Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt are going to get on base. They've proved it every season.

It's Ozuna's job to get them to cross home plate.

If Ozuna has injuries flare up or he is disappointing at the dish, it could cause the Cardinals to rework their entire lineup.

Goldschmidt can hit second and get more at-bats because Ozuna is lurking and giving him protection.

If that protection goes way the lineup could look quite different.