Early morning crash leaves 1 dead in St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — One person died early Monday morning after a crash in St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the deadly crash happened at about 12:35 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Goodfellow and Page boulevards.

Police said one victim was remaining at the scene and that Accident Reconstruction was requested.

No other details were available about the victim or what led up to the crash as of Monday morning.