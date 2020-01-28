ST. LOUIS — A crumbling 4.5-mile stretch of Interstate 255 will shut down for repairs for five months beginning Saturday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said crews will close all lanes of I-255 between Interstate 55/70 and Interstate 64 in the Metro East.

In a news release, IDOT said the stretch is notorious for being one of the worst roads in the state with most of the pavement dating back to when the interstate was built in the 1980s.

IDOT said completely closing the stretch of road will save time and money. By closing I-255 in one construction season, the project can be finished in five months rather than over four years. It’s projected to cost $67 million, which is about $14 million less than it would cost if the work was done in stages.

Transportation officials are asking drivers to plan on using alternate routes, including taking Illinois 3, Illinois 15, Illinois 157, Illinois 158, Illinois 159 and Illinois 161.

The state set up a website so drivers can see the project, detours and other potential routes. You can view the website by clicking here.

The closure is the first part of an even larger resurfacing project on I-255 in Illinois. After the section north of I-64 wraps up this summer, construction will shift south to the stretch of road between I-64 and Illinois 15. That project will also require a full closure of the interstate. All of the work is expected to be wrapped up by Thanksgiving.

