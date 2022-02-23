Current road conditions in St. Louis area

Traffic and road conditions were expected to deteriorate in Missouri and Illinois Wednesday afternoon.

ST. LOUIS — The snow, sleet and freezing rain moved into St. Louis Wednesday afternoon, creating issues for travelers. Conditions were expected to deteriorate for the evening rush hour.

A Winter Storm Warning was in effect for many counties in the St. Louis area, including St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Jefferson County, and St. Clair County, Illinois.

The first wave of wintry precipitation will end just before the Thursday morning rush hour with 1 inch or less of sleet/snow.

The Missouri Department of Transportation warned drivers to be cautious and take their time during the commute. MoDOT crews started treating roads at noon Wednesday and were scheduled to work around the clock through Thursday.

Road conditions around St. Louis