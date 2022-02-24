VIDEO: Car slides backward out of control on icy Missouri highway

Video from Thursday morning showed a red truck rocketing down a Missouri highway -- backward.

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. — As roads remain slick across Missouri Thursday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol shared an example of just what could happen if you're not careful.

MSHP Troop F shared a video of a wild weather-related incident on US Highway 54 in Audrain County. The video, which appeared to be recorded from a dashcam at around 9:18 a.m., showed a red truck sliding out of control down the highway -- backward.

"What happens when the roadway is ice-covered and you’re going way too fast????," MSHP wrote in a Twitter post. "...Please slow down and buckle up. #Arrive Alive."

"The roads are in pretty good shape overall, but there are slick spots out there," said MoDOT Maintenance District Engineer Bob Becker in a Thursday morning press conference.

"With the precipitation that came down, there are slippery spots out there. You can't drive normal speed. So slow down, take your time, give yourself plenty of time to get around this morning. There are always areas to be aware of — overpasses, ramps, bridges, things like that — where they don't get as much attention as the main line. So there could be some slick spots in those places," said Becker.

In the St. Louis area, the first wave of wintry precipitation ended just before the Thursday morning rush hour with 1 inch or less of sleet/snow.