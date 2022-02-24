Photos: 5 On Your Side viewers share their winter weather photos

Thanks to our 5 On Your Side viewers for sharing their photos! Got a photo to share of the winter weather? See how to share it in this story!

ST. LOUIS — Once again St. Louis is dealing with another round of winter weather. Freezing rain, sleet and snow made their way through the area Wednesday and Thursday. The conditions made for tricky travel, and schools and businesses either closed or switched to remote learning/working.

The area saw quite the mix of winter weather depending on where you live. We asked 5 On Your Side viewers to show us what their neighborhoods looked like during the two-day storm.

Check out the gallery below:

Here we snow (and sleet) again, winter weather returns to St. Louis 1/30

2/30

3/30

4/30

5/30

6/30

7/30

8/30

9/30

10/30

11/30

12/30

13/30

14/30

15/30

16/30

17/30

18/30

19/30

20/30

21/30

22/30

23/30

24/30

25/30

26/30

27/30

28/30

29/30

30/30 1 / 30

Do you have a weather photo or video you'd like to share? It's easy to send them to us! Here's how:

Open the 5 On Your Side App In the bottom, right-hand corner click on the "Near Me" button Then in the upper left-hand corner click on the "Share With Us" button Follow the instructions and hit submit!

Or you can simply text them to us. Our number is 314-425-5355. Be sure to include your name, location and a little bit about the photo or video! They might just end up in the gallery above, or even on TV!

By submitting media, you are giving 5 On Your Side and our content partners permission to share them on a variety of platforms.