Dangerous heat and humidity returns to the St. Louis region next week

Heat index readings may push 110 degrees.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — We've had some warm days in the St. Louis area so far this spring and summer, but the highest reading we've seen was 94 degrees at St. Louis Lambert International Airport a few weeks ago. We'll more than exceed that as temperatures will get close to 100 early next week!

Download the free 5 On Your Side app to get the latest watches and warnings and track conditions live with our interactive radar. Use the links below to download now.

5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | Google Play

A significant ridge of high pressure will park right over the southeastern United States. That spells a dry spell of heat and humidity for us for several days in a row.

In all likelihood, you've noticed the humidity start to go up a little bit Friday. When these numbers are in the 60s, it's a little muggy around here, but nothing too crazy.

Humidity will be on the rise significantly over the next few days. When you combine this with the heat, it's incredibly difficult to cool down if you have to be outside for long periods of time or are without air conditioning.

We're poised to threaten records early next week as well. I expect there will be at least one day that reaches the century mark. We may make a run at tying or breaking those records every day to start next week. Regardless of the outcome, we'll be in the top three hottest days that we've ever seen on that stretch of June 13-15.

When you factor in the humidity, things get significantly worse. The "feels like" temperature will likely run between 105-110 degrees Monday afternoon.

Check on friends and neighbors without A/C and take frequent breaks inside. Some sort of heat advisory or excessive heat headline will be expected for much of the area to start next week.