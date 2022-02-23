School and business closings rolling in as wintry weather arrives in St. Louis area

The mix of weather is expected to make travel tricky Wednesday and Thursday.

ST. LOUIS — School closings are rolling in once again as another round of wintry weather makes its way through the St. Louis area. The mix of weather is expected to make travel tricky Wednesday and Thursday.

Dozens of schools and businesses dismissed early on Wednesday as the weather rolled in. And as of Wednesday evening, more schools are canceling classes or switching to remote learning for Thursday.

Click here for a full list of closings and delays.

The wintry weather is expected in two waves. The first wave of wintry precipitation will end just before the Thursday morning rush hour with 1 inch or less of sleet/snow. Another wave of a wintry mix is expected to move across the region during the day Thursday into Thursday night before ending before daybreak Friday.

Mostly snow and sleet is expected in the St. Louis area with all snow to our northwest and freezing rain mixing in across southern Missouri/Illinois.

In a release Wednesday morning, MoDOT encouraged drivers to be careful as roads could get slick during the Wednesday evening commute and during both rush hours Thursday.

“Crews start at noon and will work around the clock through tomorrow treating the roads during this storm," said District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker. "Please give them plenty of room so that they can safely clear the roads.”

You can take a look at current road conditions by clicking here.

Download the free 5 On Your Side app to get the latest watches and warnings and track conditions live with our interactive radar. Use the links below to download our app now.