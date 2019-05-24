JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — One of the facilities ravaged by the tornado in Jefferson City was the brand new Special Olympics training facility.

The tornado, which the National Weather Service said appears to be an EF-3, tore up the track and even folded some turf back onto itself.

The building's roof is damaged, with a huge gaping hole in the corner.

Just about every window is blown out and debris is strewn about the "Training for Life" campus.

The State Summer Games are scheduled for next week. The Missouri Special Olympics says a decision will be made in the next 48 hours on whether to have it.

The training campus opened in September of 2018.

