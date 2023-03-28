Opening day forecast looking ideal in St. Louis

It's basically a holiday in the city, with people walking around and enjoying the day. It looks like the weather will cooperate this year.

ST. LOUIS — We've gotten past the lull of winter (even though it really wasn't all that cold...or snowy in these parts.) But now baseball season is back, and warmer weather will follow. But ever since the calendar stretched a bit further back into March with these opening days, you never know what you're going to get around here. A warm south wind tells us that Thursday looks to be a great day in the St. Louis area.

As we warm up near 70 degrees by game times, clouds are set to increase from west to east. They will be part of our changing weather overnight, but won't have any bearing on our weather during the day on Thursday.

A steady south wind from 15-25 mph looks to drive the balls to left and left-center field Thursday afternoon. Clouds will increase during the second half of the game, but if you took the day off to enjoy, it should be an excellent Thursday!

Cardinals opening day starter Miles Mikolas will take the mound and throw the first pitch of the 2023 season. at 3:10 p.m., but the festivities start much earlier than that.

Before the gates open at Busch Stadium, fans can stop by the official opening day pep rally at Ballpark Village from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fredbird, his team and others will be on hand to welcome fans as well as give away prizes and tickets to Cardinals games.