ST. LOUIS — With weather conditions deteriorating, the Saint Louis Zoo is closing early Wednesday.

The Zoo announced in an email it'll close at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"The Zoo is closing in the interest of public and employee safety. Only staff directly related to critical operations are expected to stay at the Zoo or asked to report to work," the news release stated.

The St. Louis area is under a winter weather advisory until 6 a.m. Thursday. A mixture of rain, sleet and snow has been falling across the area. Hundreds of schools in the Bi-state either canceled classes altogether or dismissed students early.

