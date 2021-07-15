Local Vietnamese restaurant opens new Webster Groves location

Owner Julie Truong opened the first location in Maryland Heights back in 2018

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — St. Louis-area Vietnamese restaurant DD Mau has opened a second location in Webster Groves.

The new restaurant is located at 20 Allen Avenue, next door to Layla in the heart of Webster Groves. DD Mau’s first restaurant is located at 11982 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights.

Owner Julie Truong opened the first location in February 2018. Over the years, she has added some innovative touches to the place, including several vegan options.

The food at DD Mau is focused on fresh, healthy and tasty grab-and-go style dishes, according to a news release from the restaurant. Some of the options include bao sliders, grilled shrimp spring rolls and vegan pho.

The new Webster Groves location offers a “heightened experience” with a larger indoor dining area and outdoor patio seating.

DD Mau is open six days a week, Monday-Saturday. Visit DD Mau's website to take a look at the menu.