Where to find St. Louis frozen pizza potstickers

‘The Dogtown’ will be available on July 7 at several St. Louis stores

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis spots are teaming up for a new frozen food item.

Dogtown Pizza and Crispy Edge of Tower Grove South are collaborating on a frozen pizza potsticker.

‘The Dogtown’ will be available on July 7, while supplies last. It can be found at multiple St. Louis Schnucks locations, Randall’s Wine & Spirits near McKinley Heights, Local Harvest Grocery and Gustine Market in Tower Grove, and Craft Beer Cellar in south city.

“Our latest collaboration is going to be an epic combo worthy of the local history books that combines our delicious, St. Louis-style pizza with Crispy Edge’s one-of-a-kind potstickers,” said Rick Schaper, co-owner of Dogtown Pizza.

It’s a potsticker dumpling that’s made up of Dogtown Pizza's Italian sausage, pizza sauce, and cheese-blend filling with parmesan and oregano dough.

"One of my favorite endeavors is to collaborate with St. Louis companies,” said Jesse Stuart, director of operations for Crispy Edge. “Working together has always made us as a company stronger and St. Louis as a city stronger. Given the opportunity to partner with a St. Louis staple like Dogtown Pizza has been an absolute honor and I look forward to seeing what St. Louis thinks of what we've put together."

Crispy Edge began in 2013 in founder David Dresner’s kitchen and has grown into a retail and wholesale USDA manufacturing facility. Its curated potsticker menu offers exciting new flavors from around the world alongside familiar favorites.