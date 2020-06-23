Eckert’s Farm to open new seasonal market in St. Louis area

"Our temporary market allows our St. Louis area guests to pick up our homegrown produce a little closer to home"

ST. LOUIS — Eckert’s Farm is opening a new seasonal market in the St. Louis area this Friday.

The St. Louis Seasonal Market will be located at 79 Nationalway Shopping Center in Manchester from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, through August 30.

For 20 years, the Illinois farm has opened a temporary market in the St. Louis area with homegrown produce, baked goods, jams, cheeses and meats.

After the previous market in Gravois was no longer available, Eckert’s opened the market for limited dates last year at the new Manchester location, according to a news release.

“The bounty of the farm doesn’t get much better than this time of year,” said Angie Eckert, vice president of retail operations. “Summer is always an opportunity to bring the experience of our farm, Country Store and Garden Center in Belleville directly to our guests from across the river. Our temporary market allows our St. Louis area guests to pick up our homegrown produce a little closer to home.”

The St. Louis Seasonal Market will offer Eckert’s homegrown fruit and vegetables such as peaches, blackberries, kale, onions, jalapeños and other produce including cantaloupe, corn and squash.

The store will be stocked with produce from Eckert’s Country Store, including apple butter, jams and jellies. Fresh baked fruit pies, muffins and meats like bacon and summer sausage will also be available.

The new market will adhere to social distancing and other health guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19. All team members will wear masks and plexiglass has been installed at all cashier stations, the release stated.

