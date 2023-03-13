Pi Day 2023: These St. Louis businesses are offering pizza, pie deals

Grab a slice at a discounted price this Tuesday for National Pi Day.

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday, March 14 is National Pi Day, the annual celebration of the mathematical sign pi. Many restaurants use it for deals on round foods like pizza pie or dessert pies.

Pi Day is an annual opportunity for math enthusiasts to talk about the mathematical sign and eat pie. For St. Louisans, March 14 is also 314 Day, which celebrates the City of St. Louis and its 314 area code.

Some St. Louis businesses are offering delicious deals in honor of the holiday. 5 On Your Side compiled a list of offers that math- and pie-lovers will surely enjoy. There’s no better way to celebrate the holiday than chowing down on pie and pizza from local businesses.

Written as the Greek letter π, pi is the ratio of the circumference of any circle to its diameter. The holiday aligns with the first three digits of the sign, 3.14, and happens to fall on Nobel Prize-winning physicist Albert Einstein’s birthday.

Anheuser-Busch Biergarten

Starting at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday, the Budweiser Biergarten at the Anheuser-Busch Tour Center will be celebrating with $3.14 draft beers, $6 cheese pizza and $8 meat or veggie pizzas.

Eckert’s County Store

Eckert’s County Store in Belleville, Illinois, will be offering a buy-one-get-one deal on Dutch apple pies for March 14. A portion of the proceeds on the pies will be donated to STEMSTL, a nonprofit that works to connect schools, STEM learning institutions, employers and family members to high-quality STEM learning and workforce opportunities.

Eckert’s will also host a pie giveaway on social media in which people can nominate their favorite math teacher to receive free pies for their classroom on Pi Day.

Is there a Pi Day deal we missed? Send us an email.

Imo’s Pizza

Get a Pi Day discount on “the square beyond compare” from Imo’s Pizza. Buy any regular-priced medium, large or extra-large pizza and get a medium one-topping pizza for just $3.14 with promo code “314DAY.”

Pi Pizzeria

By any signature pizza at Pi Pizzeria on Tuesday, get a large deep-dish signature pizza for just $3.14. Choose from Southside Classico, Western Addition, Double Pepperoni or Triple Cheese. The offer works for dine-in or carryout orders, but you must mention Pi Day to get the deal. Only one discounted pizza is available per order.

Those dining in at Pi Pizzeria can also access $3.14 drink deals on sangrias, margaritas, select draft beers and house wine.

Schlafly

Enjoy $3.14 pints and half-price pizzas Tuesday at any of Schlafly’s four brewpub locations.

Schnucks

St. Louis-based grocery store chain Schnucks with discounts on pizza and dessert pies. Get two slices of pie from the bakery for $3.14, whole double-crust fruit or meringue pies for $6.99, whole lattice or apple crumb fruit pies for $9.99 or frozen St. Louis-style Schnucks pizzas for $4.99 each.