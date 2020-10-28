New restaurant in north St. Louis opening after damage from civil unrest caused delay

Kingz Turkee Shack will have its grand opening on Oct. 28 at 11 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — A new restaurant is opening in north St. Louis after its previous opening date was delayed.

Kingz Turkee Shack will have its grand opening on Oct. 28 at 11 a.m.

According to a spokesperson from the Board of Aldermen’s office, the opening of the southern comfort food restaurant was delayed due to damages at MLK Plaza during unrest in June.

Owner Cortez Burnett is a resident in the neighborhood and a former city police officer.

According to Lewis Reed’s office, the ‘Restore St. Louis’ campaign and with the help of volunteers, the plaza was quickly restored and cleaned up after the unrest. In June, Reed said thanks to an anonymous donor, Restore St. Louis received nearly $40,000 worth of donations online and offline for small businesses in St. Louis.

“It’s really exciting to see greatness rise from the destruction that occurred on the evening of June 1. It’s a true testament to the spirit of our city. It’s an honor to celebrate not only a local venture, but a small, minority-owned business in our city,” Reed said.

Kingz Turkee Shack is located at 3623 Page Blvd.