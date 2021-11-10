Restaurant on The Hill closing for good this month

The restaurant will close permanently after the dinner service on Saturday, Nov. 20.

ST. LOUIS — Another St. Louis restaurant is closing up for good. This time it's Taco Circus on The Hill.

The owner of the Tex-Mex restaurant, Christian Ethridge, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon on Taco Circus' Facebook page. Ethridge said they're not blaming the closure on any single issue, and said they thought they would be out of business by October of 2020, but still made it a year past that date.

"Ultimately, this location is upside down," Ethridge said in the post. "Could I save it? Maybe, but there are some serious issues that need to be fixed. And I think I would rather just move on than ask for help to throw more money at it."

Taco Circus will close permanently after the dinner service on Saturday, Nov. 20.

"To many of us whose lives revolve around Circus, it does not seem real," said Ethridge in the post. "To begin with, the absurdist nature of a restaurant is a sight to behold. That a place like this could contain so much energy and attachment makes you ponder the supernatural."

Ethridge ends the post with a call to the community.

"So come have some of my amazing Mexican food until next Saturday, November 20th. Let’s get these employees paid," said Ethridge.

Many commented on the post saying they were heartbroken and sad for the closure, giving their best wishes for what happens next.

Taco Circus is located at 4940 Southwest Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110. Taco Circus moved from Bevo Mill to their current location on The Hill in 2019.