This new St. Charles restaurant is all about 'the good life'

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A new café opened in St. Charles this month as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

It’s called La Belle Vie.

Owner Mark Hollander said they chose the name because it means "the good life" in French and that’s what they wanted to create in the Frenchtown neighborhood.

Hollander said they really wanted to be in St. Charles city because his family has been part of the community for four generations – his grandparents, parents and several other family members have been business owners and they wanted to continue the tradition.

“Our vision was to create a meeting place in the community - a place where people would gather for coffee, lunch and create memories,” Hollander said.

So what’s on the menu? The café will serve up feature crepes, French toast, omelets, biscuits and gravy for breakfast along with fresh daily cookies, muffins and specialty pastries. Its lunch and dinner menu will have soups, salads, sandwiches and flatbreads.

La Belle Vie is located at 1200 North Second Street in St. Charles and is open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Fresh danish available this morning too. Created by our pastry chef just for you! Cheese or cheese and fruit! Posted by La Belle Vie / The Cafe at Frenchtown on Tuesday, September 22, 2020