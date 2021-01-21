x
St. Louis Union Station launches pop-up bar with 1920s theme

The pop-up will feature a menu of 1920s-inspired cocktails, which will be served in the Grand Hall
Credit: Insight PR St. Louis
The Grand Hall at Union Station

ST. LOUIS — The 1920s are coming back to life at St. Louis Union Station this month.

Union Station is launching a pop-up cocktail experience called “Opulence in the Grand Hall” on Jan. 25. It will be open from 4-11 p.m. daily until March 6.

The pop-up will feature a menu of 1920s-inspired cocktails, which will be served in the Grand Hall. 

The Grand Hall was a vital part of St. Louis’ “bustling railway terminal” in the Prohibition era, according to a news release. During that time, Union Station was a hub of activity for traveling crowds, including flappers, gangsters, lawmakers and bootleggers.

The Opulence cocktail menu includes:

  • Sazarec – rye, sugar, bitters, absinthe, lemon oil
  • French 75 – cognac, sugar, lemon, champagne
  • Aviation – gin, maraschino, lemon, creme de Violette
  • Whiskey Sour – bourbon, sugar, Lemon, egg White
  • Clover Club – gin, raspberry, lemon, egg White
  • Jack Rose – apple brandy, grenadine, lemon
  • Pimm's Cup – Pimm's No.1, ginger ale, lemon, cucumber
Credit: Insight PR St. Louis
Clover Club, Pimm's Cup

In addition to cocktails, guests also will be able to order food on Fridays and Saturdays. The pop-up will be open for seating on a first-come, first-served basis with no reservations needed.

During the pop-up, the Grand Hall will be decorated with Jazz Age scenes for photo opportunities and Union Station's award-winning light shows will play hourly on the Grand Hall ceiling.

For more information about the pop-up and other events, visit the St. Louis Union Station website.

