Sugarfire Smokehouse opening new location in St. Louis County

The 5,300 square-foot space will seat up to 70 people, as well as 50 more on the patio that will be built out front.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Kirkwood has seen several new restaurants move into town recently including Clementine's, Hi-Pointe Drive-In and Chicken Out. Soon there will be a new place to get your St. Louis BBQ fix: Sugarfire Smokehouse.

The BBQ brand is opening its 17th location at 469-471 N. Kirkwood Rd. That's near the Walgreens and Global Foods.

The 5,300 square-foot space will seat up to 70 people, as well as 50 more on the patio that will be built out front.

“The goal with this Sugarfire location is to bring a next-level patio to Kirkwood," said Mike Johnson, founder, in a press release. "We are going to demolish half of the space so we can build out an incredible outdoor seating area. It’s going to be epic."

Sugarfire opened its flagship location in Olivette in 2012. Their menu features a variety of St. Louis style BBQ, from baby back ribs, pulled pork and beef brisket. They also serve milkshakes and floats if you need something sweet to end the meal.

Renovations are slated to start soon on the property, with an opening date set for mid-2022. The minds behind Sugarfire are the same ones responsible for Chicken Out and Hi-Pointe Drive-In.

“After getting to know the community and seeing the way that Kirkwood welcomed Hi-Pointe and Chicken Out with open arms, we knew we had to bring real St. Louis BBQ to the neighborhood,” said Charlie Downs, founder.

The team doesn't plan on slowing down either. They're already eyeing locations in South County and Columbia, Missouri.