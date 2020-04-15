x
Taco Bell Taco Truck feeds St. Luke's Hospital workers

The restaurant chain's Taco Trucks have been feeding "community heroes" across the nation during the coronavirus pandemic
Credit: Taco Bell

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Workers at St. Luke's Hospital were treated to hundreds of tacos last week, courtesy of a Taco Bell Taco Truck.

The restaurant chain's Taco Trucks have been feeding "community heroes" across the nation during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.

"As part of its COVID-19 response, Taco Bell has been turning its Taco Trucks into mobile commissaries to feed essential workers and those in need. They are anticipated to feed more than 15,000 people, with nearly 3,000 people in St. Louis this week alone," the press release said.

This week, Taco Bell plans to feed Mercy Hospital workers as well as families at local schools.

Taco Bell has also donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to address child hunger. Customers at participating Taco Bell drive-thrus can round up their total to the nearest dollar to benefit No Kid Hungry.

Credit: Taco Bell

