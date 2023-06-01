Greek restaurant in Kirkwood is closing its doors after 5 years

After surviving the COVID-19 pandemic and now facing high inflation, the owners of The Greek Kitchen decided not to renew their lease.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — After five years in business, The Greek Kitchen in Kirkwood is closing its doors for good next month.

After surviving the COVID-19 pandemic and now facing high inflation, owners Joe and Lisa Kandel told 5 on Your Side they decided not to renew their lease at 343 South Kirkwood Road.

The Greek Kitchen, known for its award-winning avgolemono soup (egg lemon soup) and from-scratch, authentic Greek dishes, began at the space of the Cafe Kebab in Ellisville about seven years ago and has operated at the Kirkwood Road location for the last five years.

In 2021, the restaurant expanded to the food hall at the Schnucks location in Kirkwood, with a service counter alongside local restaurants Seoul Taco and The Shaved Duck.

To broaden its appeal to customers, the Kandels rebranded The Greek Kitchen food hall location as Hungry Joe's in March 2023. The takeout food concept now offers an expanded menu of pizza and burgers in addition to best-selling Greek favorites, like gyros, falafel, Greek salad and hummus.

Hungry Joe's will remain dishing up Greek and American cuisine and offer catering and private chef services despite The Greek Kitchen's closure, according to the restaurant's owners.