Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria now open at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis

The new location is next to Busch Stadium.

ST. LOUIS — Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria opened its newest location in Ballpark Village Monday.

Katie and Ted Collier lead a ribbon-cutting ceremony for "KPPO."

The new location is located across from Gate 4 of Busch Stadium and next to the Arch Apparel and Baseballism retail store.

The location was announced in May 2022.

The menu will all include fan favorites and current offerings at their other locations. This KPPO will also include a wood-fire grill that will allow the menu to offer Italian steak and seafood dishes.

Takeout will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.

"Opening our newest restaurant across the street from Busch Stadium in Ballpark Village is the realization of a lifelong dream and the culmination of a year of hard work and effort,” said Katie Collier, co-owner of KPPO in an emailed press release.

Bill DeWitt III, president of the St. Louis Cardinals, said he was excited for the new KPPO.

“It’s been one of my favorite restaurants in town for years, and now we have their flagship location right next to Busch Stadium," DeWitt said. "This is a huge win for Cardinals fans and a big shot in the arm for downtown St. Louis."

Katie Collier said the large footprint of the space gives KPPO options for events, like meetings and rehearsal dinners.

"We’re excited to be a part of the fabric of Ballpark Village and downtown St. Louis on Cardinal game days and every day of the year,” Katie Collier said.

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria has two other locations located in Rock Hill at 9568 Manchester Road and in Town and Country at 14171 Clayton Road.