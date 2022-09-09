Today in St. Louis' top 5 favorite weekend events

Here are some of our top picks of things to do this weekend!

ST. LOUIS — There is so much to do and see this weekend in the St. Louis area – from East St. Louis, to Clayton, to Ferguson. Here are a few of our top picks.

Music at the Intersection Festival: This music festival will take place in the Grand Center Arts District in Midtown. The event features four stages with a full lineup of blues, jazz, hip hop and rock artists. Some of the big names include Murphy Lee and Kyjuan of the St. Lunatics, The Urge, John Scofield, and Erykah Badu.

St. Louis Art Fair: The art fair in Clayton kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. and runs through the weekend. The 3-day free celebration of art attracts thousands of people from across the region. The fair will be filled with art from 182 artists, children's activities and even interactive artistic experiences. You can park at the meters downtown, in the Centene parking lot or take the shuttle.

Taste in Ferguson: The 10th annual Taste of Ferguson is returning in person this year. Over the last decade it's grown from 300 people to nearly 2,000. Tickets are available for $35 to sample food from 20 restaurants. The event is on Sunday at the Savoy Banquet Center on South Florissant Road from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 5 On Your Side Meteorologist Anthony Slaughter will be the emcee.

Ballwin's Craft Beer Festival: The city's craft beer festival is Saturday in Vlasis Park. There are three hours of unlimited tastings from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event also features live music and food.

BaconFest 2022: You can add a little sizzle to your Saturday plans at the 6th annual BaconFest in O'Fallon, Illinois. The event will feature live music, cold drinks, kids' games and tons of bacon-themed offerings. BaconFest kicks off from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the VFW Post 805 on West First Street.