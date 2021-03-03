Anthology Senior Living in Town and Country is accepting new residents

Anthology Senior Living has a resident-first perspective.

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — We all want the best when it comes to our aging loved ones and Anthology Senior Living sets out to do just that. Lynn Stromsdorfer, Executive Director of Anthology Senior Living Town and Country is here to tell us more.

Anthology Senior Living has three communities in the St. Louis area in Town and Country, Wildwood, and Clayton View. They are all set in locations that are convenient to all the amenities that anyone would need in their area. This means they are close to shopping, restaurants, banking, hospitals, and more.

Lynn says that when residents move to an Anthology Senior Living Community, they can expect to find an extended family. It can be difficult to move into a community, so Anthology strives to make a connection with residents the moment they walk in the door.

Anthology has a unique and holistic approach to care. This approach allows them to learn everything they can about their residents and look at the whole person. Anthology wants to know about their resident’s past, present, and future to try to meet all of their needs including physical needs, social needs, environmental needs, and more.

Prospective residents might be hesitant to move to a senior community during a pandemic, but Anthology follows the CDC local and Federal guidelines very closely. Everyone follows strict PPE protocols and there is ongoing testing, especially if someone is not feeling well. They are also providing residents with the COVID vaccine.

You can learn more about the Anthology Senior Living Communities in St. Louis or schedule a tour by calling 636-591-1858. You can also visit anthologyseniorliving.com. The Town and Country location is at 1020 Woods Mill Road in Town and Country, MO.

