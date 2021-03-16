Anthology Senior Living of Clayton View will keep your loved one social and safe

Christine Baker is here to tell us what makes living at Anthology Senior Living of Clayton View so special.

ST. LOUIS — Anthology Senior Living provides just the right amount of care for our aging loved ones who want to be as independent as possible. Dana spoke with Christine Baker from Anthology of Clayton View to talk about what makes Anthology different from the rest.

Christine starts by saying that at Anthology of Clayton View they have some very special programs. There is a dining program called Anytime Dining, and the dining room is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents can just go eat whenever they are hungry and eat whatever they like whether it be breakfast for dinner, or dinner for breakfast.

Christine is the Director of Engagement, so she knows all about the great activities Anthology has to offer. There is a wonderful cognitive stimulation program called Fit Minds, a computer system called It’s Never Too Late, and outdoor spaces to enjoy. At Anthology of Clayton View there is an outdoor area with a lot of native plants that have been put in with the hopes of creating a butterfly garden.

Anthology understands that one of the hardest parts of this pandemic is that their residents have not been able to see their families. Christine tells us how they have set up video calls, scheduled outdoor visits, and there is now an indoor visit program where families can schedule time to come in. Anthology is following all of the health protocols with screenings and disinfecting. They also provide a lot of opportunities for residents to engage socially.

Anthology is following all of the safety protocols outlined by the CDC, CMS, and the State of Missouri. They have provided vaccine clinics for both residents and team members and there is free testing available.

If you want to learn more about the 3 Anthology Senior Living communities in St. Louis, simply visit anthologyseniorliving.com or call Anthology Senior Living of Clayton View at 314-666-7910.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.