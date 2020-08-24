DIY with Dana: Stay organized with these crafts for virtual school

Pinspiration has some ideas to get kids motivated for a very different start to the school year.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — With so many kids starting virtual school this week, parents are scrambling to get together an organized space for kids to do their work. The DIY arts and crafts studio Pinspiration has some ideas to get them motivated for a very different start to the school year. It's the latest installment of DIY with Dana.

Owner Amanda Wibbenmeyer showed Dana how to make a chalkboard sign, perfect for those back to school photos. This chalkboard sign has a twist, though, as it features the virtual aspect to this school year. If you don’t have time to make your own chalkboard, you can print a free chalkboard sign thanks to Pinspiration.

The next craft is one of the top trending crafts on Pinterest. It’s a Vision Board and can help your kid establish goals for the virtual start of the school year. It requires some paint, painter’s tape, and a vinyl stencil. You can order this craft from Pinspiration.

Other organizational tips include keeping a cart nearby your kid’s space, to hold their school supplies. A password list also helps to keep organized. And finally, keep snacks inside a pencil box so they are portioned out for the day.

You can give Pinspiration a call at 636-778-1233 or visit online. The store is located at 164 Chesterfield Commons East Road in Chesterfield, Missouri.