Cool down on a hot summer day by having Pete’s Pops come to your neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — On the road, at a cart, or through a window – Pete’s Pops St. Louis is sure to cool you down on a hot summer day.

The company started in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Last summer, Pete’s Pops came to St. Louis thanks to Tim Garvey, who is also the owner of Pretzel Boys.

“A good friend of mine named Pete Cooney started it out there. We went to high school together here in St. Louis. He moved up to Milwaukee, went to Marquette and ended up staying out there. And he brought popsicles to a party one night, and everyone was calling them Pete’s Pops. He ended up entering a business competition and won $10,000 to start a business,” said owner Tim Garvey.

The St. Louis business started out as push carts at festivals, concerts and events and has expanded to now having a food truck, as well as a pop-up window connected to World’s Fair Donuts that’s open seven days a week.

All the popsicles are made from scratch at the Hampton location. There are 30 rotating flavors.

And if you can’t come to them – they’ll come to you. Right now, Pete’s Pops is taking the carts and truck into several neighborhoods every evening.

You can send an email to petespopsstl@gmail.com to request they come to your neighborhood. They just ask that you spread the word to your neighbors.

The popsicles are $3, and they also bring pretzels that sell for $2. The company is willing to go an hour outside St. Louis.

To keep up with the cart and truck, follow Pete’s Pops on Instagram and visit the website for more information.

