Olive + Oak opens for patio dining in new location along with brewpub Perennial on Lockwood

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Olive + Oak moved into a new building in Webster Groves. The new space is also the home of the brewpub Perennial on Lockwood.

Olive + Oak’s “new old space” is a 94-year-old building that has been renovated. Perennial on Lockwood is behind the restaurant, and then beyond that is an event space.

While customers cannot yet dine indoors, the patio is open for both places. Olive + Oak is open for dinner on the patio, and Perennial on Lockwood is open for lunch on the patio.

The brewpub’s food menu is a more casual one.

“The same approach to food we’ve had at Olive + Oak, but more casual sandwiches, appetizers and salads,” says owner Mark Hinkle.

As for the beer, they’re hoping all Small Batch production will happen onsite by the fall. Currently, all the beer is being brought in from the original brewery.

The patio size is something they didn’t have at the original Olive + Oak location.

“We feel blessed we have this outdoor area to use right now. I think all of us feel safer out here,” said Hinkle.

Curbside and patio service is available at 216 W. Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves. For more information, visit oliveandoakstl.com.

