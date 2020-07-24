Local natural skincare brand aims to keep your skin beautiful and your mind calm

This is a project owner Felizia Espinoza is so passionate about.

ST. LOUIS — Felizia Espinoza is the owner and founder of L. Rose Essentials, a business she started right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

It’s a natural skincare brand, and it’s a way to keep your skin beautiful and keep your mind calm.

“I’ve found the way to make that nighttime skincare routine stick is to make it something you look forward to,” said Espinoza.

Show Me St. Louis co-host Courtney Budelman asked how could adding another thing to your to-do list be something to look forward to. Felizia explained she has a nighttime face serum called ‘Glow Up Nighttime Face Serum’ because you put it on at night, and it works on nourishing your skin while you sleep. That serum can make you feel relaxed, is easy to apply and does the work at night for you. It also has a lavender essential oil in it to help with sleep support.

This is a project Felizia is so passionate about. “I was always interested in using natural products, and a lot of my friends would ask me for advice. Navigating essential oils and other natural ingredients you might not be familiar with can be intimidating,” she said.

Check out more of the L. Rose Essentials products on Instagram.

She is also holding a pop-up tomorrow, July 25, 2020 at C. Oliver Coffee + Flower Bar in Maplewood starting at 10 a.m.

