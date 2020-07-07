Local designer turning face masks into a fashion statement

Brandin Vaughn says, “If you’re going to wear a mask, you have to be stylish.”

ST. LOUIS — Local designer Brandin Vaughn grew up designing clothes for his classmates. Now, he has experienced designing for celebrities. Vivica A. Fox is his biggest client.

“The exposure that she gave me, it opened me up to a bigger clientele,” says Vaughn.

His fashion isn’t just for the famous – it’s for anyone who wants custom clothes.

“My shop is a very sophisticated, elegant and edgy place. I like to dress for any occasion. It’s very laid back. When you come in, you have a one-on-one with a designer. So, we look at tailoring garments to individuals.”

Brandin opened his shop on Cherokee Street in 2018. Shopping is available only by appointment during the pandemic. You can also shop ‘off the rack clothing’ online.

His latest project has been sewing face masks – his first one being one he made for a family member back in March 2020.

The fabric on his masks set them apart. They are known for being trendy and comfortable. You can mix and match fabrics, and he even offers a mask to coordinate with your outfit if you buy something off the rack.

There are masks available for adults and children. Additionally, he is making masks with a clear window.

“There’s a clear pocket so you can see the mouth move. That project was very dear to me because my grandmother died in December, and she was deaf.”

This clothing designer is turning face masks into a fashion statement.

“If you’re going to wear a mask, you have to be stylish.”

For more information and to shop his collection online, click here. You can also check out his designs on Instagram.

