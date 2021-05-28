Loyal to Local: Lola B’s and Moonlight Stitchery Boutique

The boutique sells everything from clothing to accessories.

DESOTO, Mo. — Betsy Comparato and Kylie Womble both had their own different boutiques through Facebook groups for several years. They connected at a farmers’ market and decided to open a shop together, and Lola B’s and Moonlight Stitchery was born.

The boutique sells everything from clothing to accessories. Although the shop hasn’t been open very long, it’s getting great reviews. Many people have commented on the boutique’s size range, as it ranges from small to 3XL.

Lola B’s and Moonlight Stitchery is located at 210 South Main Street in De Soto, Missouri. It is open every day except Monday.

Hours are:

Tuesday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Thursday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.