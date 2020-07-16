A safe indoor place for kids up to 7 years old to play

Grandma’s Playroom has reopened in South County under new ownership.

ST. LOUIS — If you’re looking for a safe indoor place for kids up to 7 years old, Grandma’s Playroom may be just the place.

Grandma’s Playroom has reopened in South County under new ownership. Sandy Gjerswald was the original owner and ‘grandma’ behind the business. Sandy and her husband, Dave, traded their RV life of leisure for a life of play in 2018 when they opened Grandma’s Playroom. This was a fun way for Sandy to spend her time.

COVID-19 closed the playroom for months, so they decided it was best to sell the business. They passed the torch, and the business reopened on July 1, 2020.

Sierra Zagarri is the new ‘grandma’ of Grandma’s Playroom. Zagarri is a mom of two small boys; AJ, 6, and Charlie, 3.

“Sandy, the previous owner, has really been working with me hand-in-hand to ensure the success of her dream. And I’m just here to keep it going for her,” said Zagarri.

Kids can enjoy the indoor space by planting flowers in a garden, building a castle or even buying food at the grocery store. There are plenty of options to keep the little ones entertained.

Adults can even unwind with free WiFi and table and chairs where they can relax.

Grandma’s Playroom is asking parents to reserve their spots ahead of time for children to come play.

There are hour and half-hour time slots starting at 9 a.m. with just 10 kids allowed per session. So, then there is an 11 a.m., a 1 p.m. and a 3 p.m. Children can stay and play for an hour and a half at a time. That gives the playroom time in between to clean and sanitize everything.

The price is $12 for the first child and $10 every child after that. They will accept square payments over the phones or when you arrive for your play slot. Call (314) 270-3291 to reserve a spot.

The playroom also has fun events coming up for the kids to enjoy, including a movie night on Friday, July 17 and a tie-dye party for the bigger kids in August. Those events can be found on Facebook.

Grandma’s Playroom is located at 9981 Lin Ferry Drive in South County. For more information, visit grandmasplayroomstl.com.

Children's book providing comedic relief for families during pandemic 'Lily & Timmy's Super, Awesome, Incredible COVID-19 B-day' is written as a children's story, however, it's very much a book for adults, too. ST. LOUIS - Since the pandemic started, many parents have been quarantined in the house with their young children. For a lot of these families, it has been tough.