x
Eat Good to Feel Great with Schnucks: Recipe for Honey Lime Froyo Bites

Dana brought her kids into the kitchen to help with this week’s recipe from Simply Schnucks.

ST. LOUIS — Dana and her kids show us how to make Honey Lime Froyo Bites from Simply Schnucks.

Ingredients: 

  • 2 cups Kashi GO Honey Almond Flax Crunch, coarsely crushed to 1 1/2 cups
  • 1 1/2 cups plain whole milk Greek yogurt
  • 3 tbsp. Full Circle honey, divided
  • 1 tbsp. lime juice
  • 1/2 tsp. lime zest
  • 3 cups blueberries, raspberries, halved blackberries, clementine sections, chopped kiwi, and/or chopped strawberries
  • 1/4 cup Full Circle chia seeds
  • 1/4 cup sliced almonds

Directions:

  1. Prepare a 24 cup mini muffin tin with cooking spray (or line with mini muffin wrappers). Toss crushed cereal with 1 tablespoon honey and divide among muffin cups (1 tablespoon of mixture each)
  2. In a medium bowl combine Greek yogurt and 1 tablespoon honey. Divide mixture among muffin cups.
  3. In a large bowl combine remaining honey, lime juice and lime zest. Add fruit, chia seeds and almonds and toss gently to coat. Divide mixture among muffin cups.
Go to schnucks.com/simplyschnucks for more exciting recipes!
