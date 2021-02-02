Eat Good to Feel Great with Schnucks: Recipe for Honey Lime Froyo Bites

Dana brought her kids into the kitchen to help with this week’s recipe from Simply Schnucks.

Ingredients:

2 cups Kashi GO Honey Almond Flax Crunch, coarsely crushed to 1 1/2 cups

1 1/2 cups plain whole milk Greek yogurt

3 tbsp. Full Circle honey, divided

1 tbsp. lime juice

1/2 tsp. lime zest

3 cups blueberries, raspberries, halved blackberries, clementine sections, chopped kiwi, and/or chopped strawberries

1/4 cup Full Circle chia seeds

1/4 cup sliced almonds

Directions:

Prepare a 24 cup mini muffin tin with cooking spray (or line with mini muffin wrappers). Toss crushed cereal with 1 tablespoon honey and divide among muffin cups (1 tablespoon of mixture each) In a medium bowl combine Greek yogurt and 1 tablespoon honey. Divide mixture among muffin cups. In a large bowl combine remaining honey, lime juice and lime zest. Add fruit, chia seeds and almonds and toss gently to coat. Divide mixture among muffin cups. In a large bowl combine remaining honey, lime juice and lime zest. Add fruit, chia seeds and almonds and toss gently to coat. Divide mixture among muffin cups.

