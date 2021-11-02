Eat Good to Feel Great with Schnucks: Winter Citrus Salad

ST. LOUIS — If you are planning on having dinner at home this Valentine’s Day, you probably have a decadent meal in mind. Simply Schnucks magazine has a way to round out that decadent meal with a citrus walnut salad.
Ingredients
- 6 cups arugula
- 2 1/2 lbs. various citrus, peeled and sliced
- 3/4 cup toasted walnuts
- 3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 2 tbsp. chia seeds
- 1/2 cup Panera Poppyseed Dressing
Directions
- Arrange first five ingredients on a large platter (or toss together in a large bowl).
- Divide among four bowls and drizzle each with 2 tablespoons dressing.
For more walnut recipes and ideas for American Heart Month visit walnuts.org.
For more recipe ideas from Simply Schnucks visit nourish.schnucks.com.
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.
SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.