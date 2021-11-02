Eat Good to Feel Great with Schnucks: Winter Citrus Salad

Make a tasty lunch or have something to accompany dinner with just a few simple ingredients.

ST. LOUIS — If you are planning on having dinner at home this Valentine’s Day, you probably have a decadent meal in mind. Simply Schnucks magazine has a way to round out that decadent meal with a citrus walnut salad.

Ingredients

6 cups arugula

2 1/2 lbs. various citrus, peeled and sliced

3/4 cup toasted walnuts

3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tbsp. chia seeds

1/2 cup Panera Poppyseed Dressing

Directions

Arrange first five ingredients on a large platter (or toss together in a large bowl). Divide among four bowls and drizzle each with 2 tablespoons dressing.

For more walnut recipes and ideas for American Heart Month visit walnuts.org.

For more recipe ideas from Simply Schnucks visit nourish.schnucks.com.

Eat Good to Feel Great with Schnucks: Recipe for Honey Lime Froyo Bites Dana brought her kids into the kitchen to help with this week's recipe from Simply Schnucks. ST. LOUIS - Dana and her kids show us how to make Honey Lime Froyo Bites from Simply Schnucks. 2 cups Kashi GO Honey Almond Flax Crunch, coarsely crushed to 1 1/2 cups 1 1/2 cups plain whole milk Greek yogurt 3 tbsp.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.