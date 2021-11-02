x
Eat Good to Feel Great with Schnucks: Winter Citrus Salad

Make a tasty lunch or have something to accompany dinner with just a few simple ingredients.

ST. LOUIS — If you are planning on having dinner at home this Valentine’s Day, you probably have a decadent meal in mind. Simply Schnucks magazine has a way to round out that decadent meal with a citrus walnut salad.

Ingredients

  • 6 cups arugula
  • 2 1/2 lbs. various citrus, peeled and sliced
  • 3/4 cup toasted walnuts
  • 3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 2 tbsp. chia seeds
  • 1/2 cup Panera Poppyseed Dressing

Directions

  1. Arrange first five ingredients on a large platter (or toss together in a large bowl). 
  2. Divide among four bowls and drizzle each with 2 tablespoons dressing.

For more walnut recipes and ideas for American Heart Month visit walnuts.org.

For more recipe ideas from Simply Schnucks visit nourish.schnucks.com.
