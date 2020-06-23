St. Louis Arts Chamber of Commerce is launching a new endeavor this month!

St. Louis Arts Chamber of Commerce helps artists to be business-people and raises awareness about their art and events.

ST. LOUIS — There is a new organization here in St. Louis helping artists of all kinds strengthen the business side of their brains. It has been a rough couple of months with big events being postponed, but the St. Louis Arts Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce a brand-new endeavor they are launching this month. Executive Director of the St. Louis Arts Chamber of Commerce, Sandy Brooks is here to tell us more.

This is a new not for profit organization that has been around for a bout a year and a half. Sandy explains the goal is to provide support for artists in the business realm while working to increase awareness of the arts. There are two large city-wide, multi-partner, multi-month programs that St. Louis Chamber of Arts and Commerce hosts. One program has to do with arts and conservation, and the other with arts and social justice issues.

Cedar Lake Cellars is celebrating their 10 Year Anniversary! Celebrate 10 years of Cedar Lake Cellars with fine wine, food, live music, and fireworks! WRIGHT CITY, Mo. - Cedar Lake Cellars in Wright City is celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary with a Spring Re-Fling. Carl Bolm is here to tell us all about the big event!

The Chamber is also excited to announce its new Art Expo. The hope is to give artists the opportunity to earn their living, especially in a year where many art gatherings and fairs have been cancelled.

Sandy notes that the St. Louis art community brings in more money and visitors than all the St. Louis sports teams combined. This includes when the Rams were here.

Find more information at STLArtsChamber.org, on their Facebook Page, or by calling 314-965-4975.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.