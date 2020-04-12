Local third generation Italian American writes book about The Hill

Take a walk down memory lane on The Hill.

ST. LOUIS — “The Hill” was written by a third generation Italian American, LynnMarie Alexander. She is not only the director and archivist of The Hill Neighborhood Center, but she grew up there.

“My grandparents, great grandparents were here. I live in my great grandparents’ home,” she said.

And you can’t write a book about The Hill without the food. And there’s lots of it.

From restaurants, bakeries and markets, it’s more than enough to rev up your appetite. It’s also part cookbook with a recipe section.

But it’s not just food – the book digs deep into the history of the neighborhood, from church to schools, too.

You can buy “The Hill” from any local bookstore, ReedyPress.com with free shipping, or go visit LynnMarie at The Hill Neighborhood Center and she will sign your book there. If you purchase at the neighborhood center, a $20 donation from each book sold goes back to The Hill Association.